Deputies investigating following fire at Greenville County car wash

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Parker Fire District announced that crews responded to a fire Wednesday morning at an old car wash in Greenville County.

Officials said the crews responded to the fire along State Park Road at around 2:29 a.m.

According to officials, they arrived at the scene and found the building of an old car wash on fire. They added that heavy smoke and fire were seen through the roof of one section of the structure.

Officials stated that crews were able to extinguish flames, and no injuries were reported following the incident.

Officials said arson investigators from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

