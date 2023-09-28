Deputies searching for missing 70-year-old from Macon County

Mark Wheeler
Mark Wheeler(Macon County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Mark Wheeler, a missing 70-year-old from Macon County.

Deputies said Wheeler was last seen on foot along Mack Branch Road wearing camo shorts and a t-shirt.

Deputies described Wheeler as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with dark brown and gray hair. They added that he has a full gray beard and blue eyes.

Deputies stated that crews from multiple departments conducted a search for Wheeler on Wednesday. However, they were unable to find him. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call Macon County Dispatch at 828-369-3393.

