Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.(David J. Phillip | AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration updated the label of the diabetes drug Ozempic to acknowledge reports of blocked intestines in some people using it.

Ozempic and its sister weight loss drug, Wegovy, have recently soared in popularity.

The medications mimic a hormone the body naturally makes to slow the passage of food through the stomach, which helps people feel fuller longer.

The labels of Wegovy and a diabetes drug called Mounjaro acknowledge reports of intestinal blockage in some people who use them.

Ozempic’s label has been updated to say that as well.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Coroner identifies driver who crashed into tree in Simpsonville
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
Troopers investigating following deadly hit-and-run in Greenville Co.
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by driver who fled in Greenville Co.

Latest News

8th grader Jo Schmidt is blazing a trail as the starting quarterback for the Sullivan Middle...
Middle school girl plays quarterback, makes state football all-star team
A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay...
The USFL and the XFL are merging
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
LIVE: House Republicans start making their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Police arrested Joshua Yarborough after crash in West Columbia.
SC man arrested in crash that killed teen, grandpa given $125,000 surety bond
FILE - FBI seal logo. A sharply divided privacy oversight board is recommending that the FBI...
A key US government surveillance tool should face new limits, a divided privacy oversight board says