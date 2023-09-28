Philippe remains erratic, Rina forms nearby

Tropical Satellite
By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Philippe continues to be disorganized creating big forecast challenges and Tropical Storm Rina forms right behind it.

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Philippe has been all over the place because of how disorganized the storm is, the elongated shape and the uncertainty as to where the center of the storm is located. The low level center is located well west of the mid-level center making it hard to pinpoint exactly where the center of the storm is located. This in turn leads to uncertainty with the forecast track. It’s expected to continue to struggle but maintain tropical storm strength into the weekend. The track takes it slowly southwest through Sunday and then it takes a sharp turn to the north heading into next week. Keep in mind, there is low confidence in the track so there may be some noticeable changes over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(Fox Carolina)

We also now have Tropical Storm Rina, forming Thursday morning, just a little over 500 miles from the center of Philippe. This storm is expected to maintain tropical storm strength into early next week. The storm takes a northwesterly track, keeping it well away from the Caribbean. But Bermuda should keep a close eye on this storm. If it were to take the westerly side of the track, Bermuda could see some impacts next week, however, it’s too early to say for sure.

Tropical Storm Rina
Tropical Storm Rina(Fox Carolina)

