Pounds of fentanyl seized following months long investigation in Macon Co., NC

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin Police Department announced that they recently worked together on an eight-month investigation that led to pounds of drugs being seized and over ten suspects being charged.

Officials said on September 26, multiple agencies conducted a round-up of suspects allegedly involved in drug-related criminal activity.

According to officials, the following was seized during the round-up.

2.03 lbs of Methamphetamine

4.11 lbs of Fentanyl

1.7 lbs of Cocaine

12.7 lbs of THC Edibles

18 grams of Psilocybin

1.2 lbs of Marijuana

10.3 lbs DMT

$14,336

Officials stated that the following suspects were taken into custody and charged after the investigation.

James “Barry” Henson was charged with, Sell/Deliver Schedule II Narcotics, two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Place.

Eric Lynn Sizemore was charged with four counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Sell/Deliver Schedule II Narcotics, Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine, Conspire to Deliver Methamphetamine, Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine and Possession of Stolen Property.

Jaclyn Poole was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Stolen Property.

John Tallent was charged with, Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Place.

Staci Michelle Bempkis was charged with Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine, Conspire to Deliver Methamphetamine and Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Arthur Troy Jackson was charged with four counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Thomas Howard Giesy was charged with eight counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, three counts of Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance PWIMSD Methamphetamine and Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Place.

Samuel Anderson was charged with four counts of Sell/Deliver Schedule I substance.

Danielle Uccetta was charged with Failure to appear on a felony.

Carol Sanders was charged with two counts of Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, and two counts of Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Place.

Teresa Roquemore was charged with Failure to appear on a felony.

Law enforcement is still searching for two suspects, Christopher Mar and Daniel Neel. Anyone with information regarding them is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department or the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

