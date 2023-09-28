Pounds of fentanyl seized following months long investigation in Macon Co., NC

Macon County drug bust
Macon County drug bust(Macon County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin Police Department announced that they recently worked together on an eight-month investigation that led to pounds of drugs being seized and over ten suspects being charged.

Officials said on September 26, multiple agencies conducted a round-up of suspects allegedly involved in drug-related criminal activity.

According to officials, the following was seized during the round-up.

  • 2.03 lbs of Methamphetamine
  • 4.11 lbs of Fentanyl
  • 1.7 lbs of Cocaine
  • 12.7 lbs of THC Edibles
  • 18 grams of Psilocybin
  • 1.2 lbs of Marijuana
  • 10.3 lbs DMT
  • $14,336

Officials stated that the following suspects were taken into custody and charged after the investigation.

  • James “Barry” Henson was charged with, Sell/Deliver Schedule II Narcotics, two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Place.
  • Eric Lynn Sizemore was charged with four counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Sell/Deliver Schedule II Narcotics, Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine, Conspire to Deliver Methamphetamine, Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine and Possession of Stolen Property.
  • Jaclyn Poole was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Stolen Property.
  • John Tallent was charged with, Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Place.
  • Staci Michelle Bempkis was charged with Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine, Conspire to Deliver Methamphetamine and Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine.
  • Arthur Troy Jackson was charged with four counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance.
  • Thomas Howard Giesy was charged with eight counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, three counts of Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance PWIMSD Methamphetamine and Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Place.
  • Samuel Anderson was charged with four counts of Sell/Deliver Schedule I substance.
  • Danielle Uccetta was charged with Failure to appear on a felony.
  • Carol Sanders was charged with two counts of Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, and two counts of Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Place.
  • Teresa Roquemore was charged with Failure to appear on a felony.

Law enforcement is still searching for two suspects, Christopher Mar and Daniel Neel. Anyone with information regarding them is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department or the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Coroner identifies driver who crashed into tree in Simpsonville
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
Troopers investigating following deadly hit-and-run in Greenville Co.
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by driver who fled in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Kala Fralick
Suspect charged after man stabbed to death on train tracks in Asheville
Fire generic WHNS
Deputies investigating following fire at Greenville County car wash
Deadly house fire in Greenville County
Deadly house fire in Greenville County
Barricaded suspect shot multiple times in Waynesville
Barricaded suspect shot multiple times in Waynesville