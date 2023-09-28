SC congressman opens energy grid reliability hearing in DC

By Grace Runkel
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX Carolina) - Questions about electric grid reliability and responsibility dominated the discussion as Rep. Jeff Duncan delivered opening remarks at today’s hearing in D.C.

The hearing, titled “Powering America’s Economy, Security, and Our Way of Life: Examining the State of Grid Reliability,” brought together representatives from companies responsible for the majority of the country’s power grid.

“There is no replacement for reliable energy. Every American should trust that when they flip the switch, the power comes on,” Duncan said. “Right now, that is not the reality, and we need to have an honest conversation about what is wrong with the current system and who is ultimately responsible when the lights go out.”

Duncan asked the operators what they are seeing and what needs to happen to get more power out faster. They discussed natural gas, pipelines and what policies need to change to create a more reliable grid.

You can watch the hearing in full here.

