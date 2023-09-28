Coroner: Car catches fire trapping, killing driver inside in Gaffney

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a crash on I-85 in Gaffney Thursday morning.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a crash on I-85 in Gaffney Thursday morning.

According to the coroner, the victim was in a car heading south on I-85 south at 3:20 a.m. at a high rate of speed. The driver hit a parked construction truck near the 95 mile marker before coming to a rest against a concrete temporary barrier wall.

The coroner’s office said the car caught fire trapping the victim inside.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The SCDOT said as of 6:45 a.m., all lanes in this area are blocked due the crash.

This is all the information we have this time.

Stay tuned for further updates.

