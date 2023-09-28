Sheriff’s Office remembers victims 7 years after Townville school shooting
TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday marked 7 years since a shooter opened fire on Townville Elementary, killing six-year-old student Jacob Hall and wounding three others.
On September 28, 2016, Jesse Osborne shot and killed his father, Jeff Osborne, in their Townville home before driving to Townville Elementary, where he opened fire on the playground.
On Thursday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office shared the following in a post remembering Hall and honoring the teachers who turned into heroes that day.
Earlier this year, Osborne appeared in court, where he apologized to his victims for the first time, and parents and educators spoke about the incident.
Last week, a court order altered Osbrone’s sentence but denied the request for a reduced sentence.
