Sheriff’s Office remembers victims 7 years after Townville school shooting

“7 years after a teenager opened fire on Townville Elementary School, we know students and teachers can still feel, and see everything as clear as if it were yesterday.

Teachers quickly turned into heroes, trying to protect all of their students as gunfire erupted on the playground September 28, 2016.

Heroes are who 6 year-old Jacob Hall admired most.

They were all around him on this day and continue to show bravery and kindness as they walk into school 7 years later.

Townville understands the true meaning of strength and resilience as they keep these qualities at the forefront.

ACSO stands with the community, school district and the friends and family of Jacob Hall. Let us never forget what it means to be #TownvilleStrong”