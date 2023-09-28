Sun breaks out, cool to milder temperatures ahead

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Thursday forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler, Katherine Noël and Kendra Kent
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A somewhat sunnier, cool day is ahead with temperatures slowly rising a bit into the weekend.

Thursday brings another chance for isolated showers, mainly for the mountains in the afternoon and evening while the Upstate looks mainly dry. Skies gradually clear through the day and the increasing sunshine helps to push highs back to the mid 70s for most areas with a few low 80s in the western mountains.

By Friday, the sunshine returns in full force and pushes our temperature back up to just a smidge above normal. We top out in the upper 70s to low 80s in the Upstate all weekend long and in the mid to upper 70s in the mountains. While we maintain mostly sunny skies Friday, there’s another chance for an isolated shower for the mountains and the Upstate. Mountain timing for the shower looks to be early afternoon, Upstate mid-afternoon, with everyone dry for the evening into the night.

A beautiful weekend is ahead, with mostly sunny skies. Saturday and Sunday look completely dry. High temperatures will likely be a little above normal, with the Upstate ranging in the low 80s and upper 70s for the mountains.

After Friday there’s no rain in sight, even into the first week of October, so make sure your lawn and garden are well water.

