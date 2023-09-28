Suspect taken into custody after officer’s car hit during chase in Mars Hill

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARS HILL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Mars Hill confirmed that an officer’s car was hit Wednesday when suspects led law enforcement on a chase that ended in Mars Hill.

Officials said the situation began Wednesday when the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began pursuing a driver who refused to stop.

According to officials, officers from the Mars Hill Police Department helped deputies build a blockade at the edge of town to stop the suspect. Officials stated that the suspect then crashed into one of the police cruisers involved in the blockade and continued driving before stopping further down the road, where he was taken into custody.

Officials confirmed that the officer involved wasn’t injured following the crash, but their cruiser was damaged.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the suspect or the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Deputy Adam Scott
Community mourns after unexpected death of Anderson County deputy
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Troopers investigating following deadly hit-and-run in Greenville Co.
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by driver who fled in Greenville Co.
Otis Smith (left), Jessica Hamlin (right)
2 charged after children found in ‘unsafe, unsanitary living conditions’ in Honea Path

Latest News

Barricaded suspect shot multiple times in Waynesville
Barricaded suspect shot multiple times in Waynesville
Two shootings hours apart in Spartanburg County
Two shootings hours apart in Spartanburg County
Power Up Spartanburg awarded $500,000 in loans and grants, with more to give
Power Up Spartanburg awarded $500,000 in loans and grants, with more to give
Power Up Spartanburg awarded $500,000 in loans and grants, with more to give
Power Up Spartanburg awarded $500,000 in loans and grants, still more to give