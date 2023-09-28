Suspect taken into custody after shots fired near youth football game in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was taken into custody Saturday after allegedly firing shots near a youth football game.

Deputies said they responded to the Civic Center at around 4:15 p.m. on September 23 after someone reported gunshots.

According to deputies, they got to the scene and caught the suspect trying to drive away.

Deputies stated that they discovered that the suspect had gotten into another argument with another man before going to his vehicle, taking out a handgun and firing multiple shots.

People at the scene reported that the suspect didn’t shoot directly at anyone. However, a youth football game was being played nearby, and the gun was allegedly stolen from Greenville County.

Deputies took the suspect into custody and charged him with possession of stolen handgun and breach of peace aggravated in nature.

