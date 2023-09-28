Suspect taken into custody after shots fired near youth football game in Greenwood Co.

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was taken into custody Saturday after allegedly firing shots near a youth football game.

Deputies said they responded to the Civic Center at around 4:15 p.m. on September 23 after someone reported gunshots.

According to deputies, they got to the scene and caught the suspect trying to drive away.

Deputies stated that they discovered that the suspect had gotten into another argument with another man before going to his vehicle, taking out a handgun and firing multiple shots.

People at the scene reported that the suspect didn’t shoot directly at anyone. However, a youth football game was being played nearby, and the gun was allegedly stolen from Greenville County.

Deputies took the suspect into custody and charged him with possession of stolen handgun and breach of peace aggravated in nature.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Coroner identifies driver who crashed into tree in Simpsonville
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Vehicle from hit-and-run in Greenville County
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by driver who fled in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
Recapping Second GOP Debate
Recapping Second GOP Debate
Getting Answers: North Rutherford Road
Getting Answers: North Rutherford Road
Officer Involved Shooting
Officer Involved Shooting
Deadly Crash
Deadly Crash