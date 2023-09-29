1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Spartanburg Co.

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner said one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle in Campobello.

According to the coroner, the incident happened on Old Highway 357.

The coroner said victim, 33-year-old Jason Bryan Ridings, was pronounced dead at around 5:40 a.m.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

