1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Spartanburg Co.
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner said one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle in Campobello.
According to the coroner, the incident happened on Old Highway 357.
The coroner said victim, 33-year-old Jason Bryan Ridings, was pronounced dead at around 5:40 a.m.
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
