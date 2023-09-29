2 men convicted in 2020 assault, possibly facing life in prison

Travis Arnett Lee (left) and Kendrick Montrez Lee (right)
Travis Arnett Lee (left) and Kendrick Montrez Lee (right)(Eighth Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Sep. 29, 2023
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Eighth Circuit Solicitor announced that two men are facing the possibility of life in prison without parole after being convicted in connection to a vicious 2020 assault.

According to the solicitor’s office, in October 2020, the victim went to the apartments at Cambridge Street in Abbeville to confront the defendants about allegations that the victim burglarized the defendants’ apartment.

Officials said surveillance video from the apartment showed 46-year-old Travis Arnett Lee grab the victim in the parking lot and hold the victim until 40-year-old Kendrick Lee arrived with a blunt object, hitting the victim in the head multiple times.

The altercation continued between two apartment buildings before ending near the tree line behind one of the buildings.

The victim was able to get a ride and make it back home before going unconscious, officials said.

Several lacerations on the victim’s head was observed and a large amount of blood by officers at the scene. He was treated by Abbeville County EMS at the scene before being airlifted to the hospital.

The two men were convicted following a three-day trial on assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. However, the judge deferred sentencing until the week of October 13.

