Chesnee High School football game postponed following ‘terrible tragedy’

Chesnee Eagle Families,

This is Principal Gerstanacker,

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share this communication.

A short while ago, a terrible tragedy struck our community.

At this time, as investigators work to determine exactly what has happened, and for privacy reasons, we can’t share the details of what has taken place. We can say that out of respect for those involved, we have decided to postpone this evening’s football game.

The gravity of this situation will certainly become clear as official information is released. In the meanwhile, please pray for our school and community.