Officials investigating after man found shot near house fire in Anderson

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said officials are investigating after a man was found near a house fire on Friday.

Officials said crews responded to Carver Street at around 4:22 p.m. after someone reported the fire.

According to officials, they arrived at the scene and found a house on fire with nobody on fire. They added that, while at the scene, they found a man nearby who had been shot. The Anderson Police Department confirmed that someone had been grazed in the thigh by a bullet.

Officials are currently investigating to determine the cause of the fire. However, there is no word on whether the two situations are connected. We will update this story as we learn more.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

