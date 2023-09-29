Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Gray Dougherty, a missing 14-year-old last seen in Greenville County.

Deputies said Dougherty was last seen around 6:30 p.m. walking into the neighborhood away from S. Bennetts Bridge Road. They added that he was wearing a red shirt, black shorts, white Crocs and a black bag.

Deputies described Dougherty as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 85 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Dougherty is asked to call 911 immediately.

