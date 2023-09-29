Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville County

Gray Dougherty
Gray Dougherty(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Gray Dougherty, a missing 14-year-old last seen in Greenville County.

Deputies said Dougherty was last seen around 6:30 p.m. walking into the neighborhood away from S. Bennetts Bridge Road. They added that he was wearing a red shirt, black shorts, white Crocs and a black bag.

Deputies described Dougherty as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 85 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Dougherty is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Coroner identifies driver who crashed into tree in Simpsonville
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Vehicle from hit-and-run in Greenville County
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by driver who fled in Greenville Co.

Latest News

7th anniversary of Townville Elementary School shooting
7th anniversary of Townville Elementary School shooting
Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in Asheville
Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in Asheville
Highway Patrol searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run
Highway Patrol searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run
Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say