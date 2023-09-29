Driver dies after reportedly driving the wrong way on I-40 in Asheville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that officers are investigating following a deadly crash along I-40 West.

Officers said the crash happened at around 3:51 p.m. along I-40 West near the Brevard Road exit.

According to officers, the victim was reportedly driving the wrong way along I-40 when he hit a van head-on. Officers added that the van then collided with a truck before coming to a stop.

Everyone in the van and truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, the victim passed away at the scene. Officers identified the victim as 83-year-old Craig Reinfeld.

Officers are investigating this crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 828-252-1110 or send a tip anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

