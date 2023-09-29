Man arrested a month after deadly crash in Spartanburg Co.

Officers said three people were also injured in the crash
Van L. Stewart, Jr.
Van L. Stewart, Jr.(Spartanburg Police Department)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said a man was arrested in reference to a deadly crash that happened in August.

According to police, officers were called to John B. White Boulevard at around 1 a.m. on August 27.

Once on scene, they found a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tyler Court.

Officers said the incident happened when a Nissan traveling east on John B. White Sr. Boulevard, at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the 2009 Honda that was traveling west.

Officers said three occupants in the Honda were injured, and taken to the hospital. However, police said they all survived the crash.

A passenger in the Nissan, 30-year-old Ebony Shaqun Oglesby, at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle fled before officers arrived.

On Sept. 25, officers arrested Van L. Stewart, Jr. on the following charges:

  • Reckless homicide
  • Hit-and-run resulting in death
  • Possession with/intent to distribute marijuana
  • Driving under suspension

