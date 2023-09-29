Man arrested a month after deadly crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said a man was arrested in reference to a deadly crash that happened in August.

According to police, officers were called to John B. White Boulevard at around 1 a.m. on August 27.

Once on scene, they found a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tyler Court.

Officers said the incident happened when a Nissan traveling east on John B. White Sr. Boulevard, at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the 2009 Honda that was traveling west.

Officers said three occupants in the Honda were injured, and taken to the hospital. However, police said they all survived the crash.

A passenger in the Nissan, 30-year-old Ebony Shaqun Oglesby, at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle fled before officers arrived.

On Sept. 25, officers arrested Van L. Stewart, Jr. on the following charges:

Reckless homicide

Hit-and-run resulting in death

Possession with/intent to distribute marijuana

Driving under suspension

