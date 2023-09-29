Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for two murders

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Seventh Circuit Solicitor said a man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for two counts of murder following a trial on Sept. 28.

According to officials, Spartanburg Police were called to a house on July 8, 2021, located on Winsmith Avenue after friends and family reported residents of the house had not been seen in several days and were not answering the door.

Once in the house, 56-year-old Matthew Booker and 73-year-old Ronald Glenn were found in their respective bedrooms dead, with head trauma.

Officials said another roommate, 34-year-old Marcus Danta Batson, arrived on scene and gave background information about the men.

Batson falsely identified the last person to have seen both men alive and denied any involvement in the men’s deaths.

Investigators gathered a bloody baseball bat from the scene and collected DNA samples from both Batson and the person he alleged was the last to have seen Booker and Glenn alive. They also spoke to witnesses and gathered video surveillance from nearby buildings.

After this, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), issued a report later in July at which time Batson was arrested.

He later confessed to killing the two men with a baseball bat during an interview with law enforcement.

His prior criminal history includes a 2019 conviction for common law robbery.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.