Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for two murders

Officials said he confessed to hitting the men in the head with a baseball bat
Marcus Danta Batson
Marcus Danta Batson(Seventh Circuit Spartanburg County Solicitor)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Seventh Circuit Solicitor said a man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for two counts of murder following a trial on Sept. 28.

According to officials, Spartanburg Police were called to a house on July 8, 2021, located on Winsmith Avenue after friends and family reported residents of the house had not been seen in several days and were not answering the door.

Once in the house, 56-year-old Matthew Booker and 73-year-old Ronald Glenn were found in their respective bedrooms dead, with head trauma.

Officials said another roommate, 34-year-old Marcus Danta Batson, arrived on scene and gave background information about the men.

Batson falsely identified the last person to have seen both men alive and denied any involvement in the men’s deaths.

Investigators gathered a bloody baseball bat from the scene and collected DNA samples from both Batson and the person he alleged was the last to have seen Booker and Glenn alive. They also spoke to witnesses and gathered video surveillance from nearby buildings.

After this, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), issued a report later in July at which time Batson was arrested.

He later confessed to killing the two men with a baseball bat during an interview with law enforcement.

His prior criminal history includes a 2019 conviction for common law robbery.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
generic crash
Coroner identifies victim after car catches fire trapping, killing driver
Coroner Responding to Fire
Coroner identifies man found dead inside Greenville Co. house following fire
Collier, Razor and Smith (left to right)
DOJ: 3 sentenced to federal prison for drug-fueled shooting at GSP airport
Fire generic WHNS
Deputies investigating following fire at Greenville County car wash

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle
Pedestrian hit by vehicle
Alcohol-related deaths are on the rise, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Upstate brewery closing after 7 years
generic crash
Coroner identifies victim after car catches fire trapping, killing driver
Upstate couple, Ashok and Shila Patel and owners of Paras Point, sell two winning lottery...
Upstate store sells two winning scratch-off lottery tickets