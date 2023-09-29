Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world

Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in and that's bull riding. (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A young boy in Texas has become a champion bull rider before his seventh birthday.

Bridger Beaty from Lubbock is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in.

The 6-year-old just won the TOYBR State Bull Riding Championship. He also won a buckle for riding sheep.

Now, Bridger is heading to the WCMB World Bull Riding Championship in Nevada this weekend.

According to the latest rankings, he is No. 11 in the world.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

