Multiple law enforcement agencies outside Irmo hotel

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Columbia Police Department (CPD) and U.S. Marshalls were seen outside of the Extended Stay America hotel in Irmo.(Nick Neville)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were outside of an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in Irmo on Friday morning.

The law enforcement presence included the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Columbia Police Department (CPD) and U.S. Marshalls.

Officials have not provided any information on the incident.

A WIS News 10 crew is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
generic crash
Coroner: Car catches fire trapping, killing driver inside in Gaffney
Coroner Responding to Fire
Coroner identifies man found dead inside Greenville Co. house following fire
Collier, Razor and Smith (left to right)
DOJ: 3 sentenced to federal prison for drug-fueled shooting at GSP airport
Fire generic WHNS
Deputies investigating following fire at Greenville County car wash

Latest News

Army Pfc. Albert Gosnell, who was killed while serving in the Korean War, returned to Upstate...
LIVE: Korean War soldier returns home for Upstate burial
Suspect charged
SC Attorney General leads 25 states asking Pornhub to explain loophole that jeopardizes children
What's Clicking? 9/29
What's Clicking? 9/29
Burial for Korean War veteran
Burial for Korean War veteran