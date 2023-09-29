No price increase for Girl Scout cookies in Upstate, Midlands

Girl Scout Cookie Season is upon us!
Girl Scout Cookie Season is upon us!
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Good news for Upstate and Midland Girl Scout cookie lovers.

Girl Scouts of the USA announced that a number of councils are increasing cookie prices to cover rising costs, but the price varies because local councils set them.

Girl Scouts of South Carolina said cookie lovers will be able to buy cookies at the same prices they experienced last year.

The cookie selling season launches in January 2024.

“When you purchase Girl Scout Cookies you are getting more than a sweet treat; all the proceeds stay local to help power amazing experiences for Girl Scouts in your community.”

Girl Scouts of South Carolina

