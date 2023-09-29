Suspect taken into custody following 9 hour standoff in Rutherfordton

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday following a nine-hour standoff in Rutherfordton.

Officers said they responded to N. Meridian Street on Wednesday afternoon after they were notified that the US Marshalls Service and the Rutherford County Sherriff’s Office were serving a search warrant to take a suspect with outstanding warrants from another area into custody.

According to officers, the area between E. 3rd Street and Gabreial Street was shut down during the nine-hour standoff.

Officers stated that the suspect was taken into custody following the standoff. They added that no serious injuries were reported.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation or the suspect. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Coroner identifies driver who crashed into tree in Simpsonville
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Vehicle from hit-and-run in Greenville County
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by driver who fled in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Greenville County leaders share ideas for how to fund road repairs
Greenville County leaders share ideas for how to fund road repairs
Greenville County leaders share ideas for how to fund road repairs
Greenville County leaders share ideas for how to fund road repairs
Memorial for Jacob Hall at Townville Elementary School.
Sheriff’s Office remembers victims 7 years after Townville school shooting
Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say