Suspect taken into custody following 9 hour standoff in Rutherfordton

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday following a nine-hour standoff in Rutherfordton.

Officers said they responded to N. Meridian Street on Wednesday afternoon after they were notified that the US Marshalls Service and the Rutherford County Sherriff’s Office were serving a search warrant to take a suspect with outstanding warrants from another area into custody.

According to officers, the area between E. 3rd Street and Gabreial Street was shut down during the nine-hour standoff.

Officers stated that the suspect was taken into custody following the standoff. They added that no serious injuries were reported.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation or the suspect. We will update this story as officials give new details.

