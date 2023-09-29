Tennessee hoping for Volunteer vengeance against Gamecocks

No coincidence Vols wearing ‘dark mode’ uniforms for second time ever
Fans storm the field at Williams-Brice Stadium last season when the Gamecocks beat No. 5...
Fans storm the field at Williams-Brice Stadium last season when the Gamecocks beat No. 5 Tennessee. This season, it's no coincidence Tennessee will wear its “dark mode” uniforms for just the second time ever when it hosts South Carolina at 7:30 Saturday night.(Editor | WHNS File)
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The No. 21 Tennessee football team will wear its “dark mode” uniforms for the second time ever when it hosts South Carolina at 7:30 Saturday night.

It’s no coincidence they’ve chosen this game to put those uniforms back on because the first time they wore them on Halloween 2009, they beat No. 22 South Carolina 31-13 in Knoxville.

The Vols might need that fashion to improve their function. Last season, the Gamecocks got ‘em good when they beat the No. 5 Volunteers 63-38 in Columbia and took down the goalpost in celebration.

But for this year’s game, we’re trading Sandstorm and the Cockaboose Railroad for Rockytop and the checkerboard end zones.

This season, the Gamecocks have already played an away SEC game in front of 93,000 people at No. 1 Georgia.

But Saturday, they’ll have an even bigger crowd of 102,000 at a sold-out Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

These two teams first played each other 120 years ago, and they’ll play for the 42nd time this weekend.

Even though Tennessee has owned this matchup at home, beating South Carolina 18 out of the 21 times they’ve played in Knoxville, they’ll be looking for Volunteer vengeance on Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Coroner identifies driver who crashed into tree in Simpsonville
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Vehicle from hit-and-run in Greenville County
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by driver who fled in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball...
Braves clinch home-field throughout playoffs with sweep of slumping Cubs
Liberty Football Head Coach Paul Sutherland and Senior Fullback/Linebacker JJ Hernandez share a...
New standards, relationships lead Liberty football turnaround
Liberty football turnaround
New standards, relationships lead Liberty football turnaround
T.L. Hanna and several of its opponents have made kind gestures to honor lineman Evan Kinley...
T.L. Hanna football player honored after death during severe storms