Upstate store sells two winning scratch-off lottery tickets

Upstate couple, Ashok and Shila Patel and owners of Paras Point, sell two winning lottery...
Upstate couple, Ashok and Shila Patel and owners of Paras Point, sell two winning lottery tickets.(SC Education Lottery)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate convenience store is now known as a lucky spot after selling two, big winning tickets.

Paras Point, located at 2904 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors, sold a lottery ticket worth $1 million in late August and then a little over two weeks later sold one worth $300,000.

The millionaire says he dusted off his ticket to be sure he was seeing it right, and then didn’t sleep a wink that night. “I’m still working every day,” he said. “But it’s a life changer for sure.”

The $300,000 winner told South Carolina Lottery officials that on Saturdays he’ll occasionally take a chance on a lottery ticket, but never expected to win big enough to be debt free with plenty left over for savings. “I just sat there,” he said when he saw his payday.

The Ashok and Shila Patel, the owners of the store, say more people are coming in to play the Lottery.

They have been at the store for seven years, and this is their first big win.

“I’m feeling good and the customers are happy, very happy,” Ashok said.

