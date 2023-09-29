Upstate brewery closing after 7 years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Birds Fly South Ale Project is closing its doors after seven years with a large jazz event in October.

The brewery made the announcement on Facebook and is asking for customers to continue to stop by up until the closing on the 10th.

They also said they plan on extending hours, offering discounts and will continue with all the events the had planned.

