Cruise control weather for the start of October

Expect lows in the 50s and highs in upper 70s to low 80s this weekend and remaining dry
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - September ends, October begins, our weather remains the same.

Play it again weatherwise for tonight. With a stable air mass remaining in place, clear to partly cloudy skies will have the run of things. Temperatures will dip from the 70s and low 80s during the evening, to the upper 50s and low 60s overnight. Watch out for the usual patchy fog in the mountains!

Regional Forecast, Sunday
Regional Forecast, Sunday(WHNS)

October starts on the same note that September ended. We’ll kick off the new month with continued mostly sunny skies. Highs will range from the upper 70s across the mountains, to low 80s upstate, putting us slightly above normal for this time of year. Lows will keep some of the Fall feeling in the air, dipping to the 50s each night.

The forecast still holds no major changes for much of next week, either. This weekend’s weather is expected to hold firm all the way through Thursday, so our abnormally dry conditions will only get worse. Silver lining is that at least conditions will be steady: highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sun, cooler 50s at night.

Drought Monitor
Drought Monitor(WHNS)

Friday will finally offer up a chance for rain with a new cold front that will be heading our way. We’ll be keeping a close eye on how the forecast evolves over the next week, but at least there’s some hope on the horizon to get some needed wet weather.

Rain Chances, Next 7 Days
Rain Chances, Next 7 Days(WHNS)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner responding to crash in Spartanburg
3 dead, 1 injured following single-car crash near Chesnee
Chesnee High School game cancelled due to "terrible tragedy"
Chesnee High School football game postponed following ‘terrible tragedy’
Van L. Stewart, Jr.
Man arrested a month after deadly crash in Spartanburg Co.
School bus crash in Spartanburg County
Crews respond to crash involving school bus
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Sunny, warm weather ahead
Beautiful, sunny weekend ahead
Look up for the Harvest Moon overnight, cool mornings and warm afternoons ahead
Look up for the Harvest Moon overnight, cool mornings and warm afternoons ahead
Forecast track
Philippe and Rina churn close to each other
Mostly sunny, dry weather ahead with a slight warmup
Mostly sunny, dry weather ahead with a slight warmup