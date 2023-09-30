Cruise control weather for the start of October

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - September ends, October begins, our weather remains the same.

Play it again weatherwise for tonight. With a stable air mass remaining in place, clear to partly cloudy skies will have the run of things. Temperatures will dip from the 70s and low 80s during the evening, to the upper 50s and low 60s overnight. Watch out for the usual patchy fog in the mountains!

Regional Forecast, Sunday (WHNS)

October starts on the same note that September ended. We’ll kick off the new month with continued mostly sunny skies. Highs will range from the upper 70s across the mountains, to low 80s upstate, putting us slightly above normal for this time of year. Lows will keep some of the Fall feeling in the air, dipping to the 50s each night.

The forecast still holds no major changes for much of next week, either. This weekend’s weather is expected to hold firm all the way through Thursday, so our abnormally dry conditions will only get worse. Silver lining is that at least conditions will be steady: highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sun, cooler 50s at night.

Drought Monitor (WHNS)

Friday will finally offer up a chance for rain with a new cold front that will be heading our way. We’ll be keeping a close eye on how the forecast evolves over the next week, but at least there’s some hope on the horizon to get some needed wet weather.

Rain Chances, Next 7 Days (WHNS)

