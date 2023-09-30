FOX Carolina Tailgate Show: South Carolina and Clemson face tough matchups on the road

We continue the conversation because 30 minutes just wasn't enough
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina and Clemson both hit the road this week as the Gamecocks head to Rocky Top to face Tennessee and the Tigers go north to face Syracuse.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss what’s at stake for both teams.

South Carolina got a big win over Mississippi State last week, but now they head to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers. Our analysts talked about the opportunity the Gamecocks have to make a statement this week.

Our analysts take a look at the opportunity South Carolina has this weekend

Clemson fell to Florida State in overtime last week and now travels to New York this weekend to take on an undefeated Syracuse team. Our analysts break down Clemson’s loss to Florida State and how they can turn things around this week.

Our analysts take a closer look at Clemson's loss to Florida State

Our analysts finished the show discussing where Clemson and South Carolina are at this point in the season and where they can go from here.

Our analysts give their final thoughts on the matchups Clemson and South Carolina face this weekend

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

football generic
Chesnee High School football game postponed following ‘terrible tragedy’
Coroner responding to crash in Spartanburg
3 dead, 1 injured following single-car crash near Chesnee
Van L. Stewart, Jr.
Man arrested a month after deadly crash in Spartanburg Co.
SLED confirmed a shooting at an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in was...
2 U.S. Marshals shot, Georgia fugitive dies at Irmo-area hotel
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 14-year-old in Greenville County

Latest News

It was youth night at Liberty High School to open their region schedule hosting Abbeville, but...
Game of the Week: Abbeville Panthers pounce on Liberty
It was youth night at Liberty High School to open their region schedule hosting Abbeville, but...
Game of the Week: Abbeville Panthers pounce on Liberty 40-3
Tailgate Tour: Abbeville at Liberty
Liberty tries to knock off defending state champ Abbeville in FOX Carolina’s Game of the Week
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball...
Braves clinch home-field throughout playoffs with sweep of slumping Cubs