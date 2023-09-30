FOX Carolina Tailgate Show: South Carolina and Clemson face tough matchups on the road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina and Clemson both hit the road this week as the Gamecocks head to Rocky Top to face Tennessee and the Tigers go north to face Syracuse.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss what’s at stake for both teams.

South Carolina got a big win over Mississippi State last week, but now they head to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers. Our analysts talked about the opportunity the Gamecocks have to make a statement this week.

Clemson fell to Florida State in overtime last week and now travels to New York this weekend to take on an undefeated Syracuse team. Our analysts break down Clemson’s loss to Florida State and how they can turn things around this week.

Our analysts finished the show discussing where Clemson and South Carolina are at this point in the season and where they can go from here.

