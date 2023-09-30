Game of the Week: Abbeville Panthers pounce on Liberty

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was youth night at Liberty High School to open their region schedule hosting Abbeville, but that excitement was extinguished by the performance of the defending state champion Panthers.

Abbeville went up 20-3 at halftime and ended up winning 40-3 behind an unstoppable run game. The Panthers got rushing touchdowns from Jha’Louis Hadden, Damarcus Leach, Karson Norman and Mikhelyn Bowie.

The only score for Liberty came on a 36-yard field goal by Mason Davis early in the 2nd quarter.

Abbeville is looking to end its season with back-to-back state titles and that would make nine total in 20 seasons under their head coach Jamie Nickles.

