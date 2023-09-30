Law enforcement agencies and officials pay tribute to Richland County deputy

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Agencies across the Midlands honored the memory of the Richland County on-duty deputy who died following a car crash in Columbia.

Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin, 23, died on Friday, Sept. 29 after a crash on Avalon Drive and Bluff Road.

The processional for deputy Salrin was on Sat. Sept. 30 and stretched from Prisma Health to the funeral home.

Officials and organizations from around the Midlands honored Salrin with the following social media posts:

Sheriff Lott has designated a patrol vehicle for the community to share tributes in honor of Deputy Salrin. It is located at 5623 Two Notch Rd. We are grateful for your support. pic.twitter.com/RFrS9LCzKU — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) September 30, 2023

We are heartbroken for our @RCSD brothers and sisters at the death of Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin. We stand with you and are keeping you close in our hearts and prayers 🙏🏼 #SCStrong pic.twitter.com/RuitsvmDJ8 — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) September 30, 2023

Our hearts are saddened today at WCPD for the loss of @RCSD’s Deputy Jacob Salrin. Our thoughts are with the officers of your department and Deputy Salrin’s family and friends this morning. pic.twitter.com/LXmpfcugzO — West Columbia PD (@westcolumbiapd) September 30, 2023

Our prayers are with the Richland County Sheriff's Department as they face the unimaginable loss of one of their own. Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin was involved in a fatal collision while on duty last night, September 29, 2023. Deputy Salrin was only 23 years old. pic.twitter.com/Ku2A8Fa0pr — Serve & Connect (@ServeAndConnect) September 30, 2023

Our prayers and support are with Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin's family and the @RCSD.



Deputy Jacob Eric was killed after being involved in an on-duty traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/NDXMs5d2K4 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) September 30, 2023

Our prayers are with the Richland County Sheriff's Office and the friends and family of Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin as we mourn his loss. https://t.co/I0fEk9nAO4 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 30, 2023

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), Salrin was driving a 2017 Ford sedan that was traveling west on Bluff Road when the sedan collided with a 2014 tractor trailer traveling east.

Officials added Salrin died at the scene of the crash, while the driver of the tractor trailer was transported to a hospital for his injuries.

Salrin was hired by RCSD in 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in January of 2023, RCSD said.

“At graduation, he was awarded the SCCJA Clifford Moyer Marksmanship Award,” RCSD wrote in a Facebook post. “He eagerly began serving as a patrol deputy, where he was assigned to southeast Richland County.”

Funeral details will be released at a later date, according to RCSD.

RCSD requested condolences to be sent to its office at 5623 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223.

“We ask for the community’s prayers as we navigate this grief together,” RCSD said.

