Law enforcement agencies and officials pay tribute to Richland County deputy

Agencies across the Midlands honored the memory of Richland County on-duty deputy who died...
Agencies across the Midlands honored the memory of Richland County on-duty deputy who died following a car crash in Columbia.(Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Agencies across the Midlands honored the memory of the Richland County on-duty deputy who died following a car crash in Columbia.

Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin, 23, died on Friday, Sept. 29 after a crash on Avalon Drive and Bluff Road.

The processional for deputy Salrin was on Sat. Sept. 30 and stretched from Prisma Health to the funeral home.

Officials and organizations from around the Midlands honored Salrin with the following social media posts:

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), Salrin was driving a 2017 Ford sedan that was traveling west on Bluff Road when the sedan collided with a 2014 tractor trailer traveling east.

Officials added Salrin died at the scene of the crash, while the driver of the tractor trailer was transported to a hospital for his injuries.

Salrin was hired by RCSD in 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in January of 2023, RCSD said.

“At graduation, he was awarded the SCCJA Clifford Moyer Marksmanship Award,” RCSD wrote in a Facebook post. “He eagerly began serving as a patrol deputy, where he was assigned to southeast Richland County.”

Funeral details will be released at a later date, according to RCSD.

RCSD requested condolences to be sent to its office at 5623 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223.

“We ask for the community’s prayers as we navigate this grief together,” RCSD said.

