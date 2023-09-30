Suspect in custody after SWAT responds to domestic call in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch announced that a suspect was taken into custody Friday after SWAT responded to a domestic all in Greenville County.

Officials said deputies responded to Beech Springs Road on Friday afternoon.

According to deputies, a suspect was eventually taken into custody. They added that they didn’t believe any injuries were reported following the incident.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

