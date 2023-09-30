Walk to end Alzheimer’s disease held at Fluor Field

More than 1,000 people gathered at Fluor Field for the 'Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, Sept. 30.(Fox Carolina News)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina - Multiple people gathered at Fluor Field in order to raise awareness and funds to fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

The South Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association hosted a walk with about 1,500 people at the West End.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony- a mission-focused experience that signifies out solidarity in the fight against the disease.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Cindy Alewine, President of the Alzheimer’s Association - South Carolina Chapter in a release. “For the first time in history, there are multiple FDA-approved treatments that can change the course of Alzheimer’s in a meaningful way for people in the earliest stages. This is an important first step, with more promising treatments in the pipeline – but there are still millions of families facing this disease today who need support.”

An additional Walk to End Alzheimer’s event will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at AnMed Health North Campus in Anderson and Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Barnet Park in Spartanburg.

