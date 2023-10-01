Pedestrian injured after train crash, roads closed in Laurens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said one pedestrian was injured after a crash involving a train on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at the railroad tracks on the bridge at North Harper Street at around 7:30 p.m.

Officers said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital by MedFlight for treatment, and the northbound and southbound lanes were closed during the investigation.

On Saturday, officials said the Fleming Street and Mill Street area should be avoided as they work to move the train.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

