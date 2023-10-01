1 person hurt after car crashes through post office in South Carolina

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.(Source: Jayne Workman)
By Kristin Nelson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed through a post office in South Carolina, WMBF reports.

Myrtle Beach Fire and Police departments confirmed they responded to a post office at 67th Avenue North on Friday.

Cpl. Chris Starling confirmed that a person who was inside the post office was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover.

A photo shows an entire car inside of the post office, along with damage to the building.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to go through the building.

Copyright 2023WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner responding to crash in Spartanburg
3 dead, 1 injured following single-car crash near Chesnee
Chesnee High School game cancelled due to "terrible tragedy"
Chesnee High School football game postponed following ‘terrible tragedy’
Chesnee High School students hold vigil
Chesnee High School students hold vigil
Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin
Richland County deputy dies in on-duty car crash
South Carolina DSS announces changes to requirements for child care scholarships

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’
President Biden: "We have avoided a shutdown." (Credit: CNN Newsource)
Biden: 'We have avoided a shutdown.'
FILE: Generic fire photo
Crews responding to fire in Asheville
Crews were called to the apartments on Marchbanks Avenue on Saturday.
Multiple apartments damaged following fire in Anderson