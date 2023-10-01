Correctional Officer killed by inmate at Smith State Prison

FORSYTH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia Correctional Officer has been killed after an assault by an inmate at Smith State Prison, according to a release sent by the Georgia Department of Corrections Office of Public Affairs.

The release states on Sunday, October 1, Correctional Officer Robert Clark was escorting two offenders from the dining hall when one offender assaulted him from behind with a homemade weapon. The other offender stepped in to assist Officer Clark and was also assaulted.

The Georgia Department of Corrections goes on to say both Officer Clark and the offender who assisted were transported to local hospitals.

Officer Robert Clark, 42, began his GDC career at Smith SP in April of this year, and has tragically succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according the release.

The offender who assisted remains hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

“The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends,” said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months.”

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Offender Layton Lester, GDC# 1000168433, will be charged in the assault and resulting death of Officer Clark, as well as the assault of offender Marko Willingham, GDC# 1137040.

Further details of the incident will be made available as soon as they are confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.