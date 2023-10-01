Deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen last seen on Saturday.

According to deputies, 13-year-old Natalia Trejo was last seen at her house on Deer Park Road on September 30.

Deputies said Trejo is five-feet-four inches tall, weighs between 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235, the non-emergency line at 828-652-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.