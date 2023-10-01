Greenville’s Tyler Brown breaks out for Clemson football

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just one year ago, wide receiver Tyler Brown was putting on a show at Greenville High School, and Saturday the true freshman turned in a breakout performance for the Clemson Tigers.

Brown caught eight passes for 151 yards while averaging nearly 19 yards per reception in Clemson’s 31-14 win at Syracuse. He didn’t get into the end zone Saturday, but he did score twice a couple weeks ago in the Tigers’ home win over Florida Atlantic University (FAU).

The FAU game really showed Brown’s potential with two of his three catches for 49 yards going for touchdowns. Then, he ramped it up even more on the primetime stage last Saturday with five receptions for 84 yards in an overtime loss against No. 4 Florida State.

But this performance at Syracuse blew both of those games out of the water. Brown nearly matched his total receiving yards in the four games leading up to Syracuse (163) during this one game at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Saturday was Clemson’s second straight game without its top wide receiver Antonio Williams who is still sidelined with an ankle injury. In those two games without Williams, Brown has recorded 13 catches for 235 yards.

Brown’s performance adds another positive to Clemson earning its first ACC win of the season after starting 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2010. This win also marks the 100th regular-season ACC win for Head Coach Dabo Swinney who is only the second coach to reach that mark along with Florida State legend Bobby Bowden.

The Tigers will look to get back to .500 in conference play when they host Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.