Quiet and warm most of this week before a weekend cooldown

Bryan's Saturday night forecast
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Smooth sailing for the first few days of October.

High pressure continues to spread out across the eastern half of the United States, reinforcing the quiet weather that has already been in place here in the Carolinas. Clear to partly cloudy skies will continue tonight, with lows dipping to similar levels to the last few nights in the middle to upper 50s. Patchy fog is likely in parts of the mountains again, so stay alert on the morning commute.

Bus Stop Forecast, Monday
Bus Stop Forecast, Monday(WHNS)

The forecast still holds no major changes for much of next week. Mostly sunny weather is expected to hold firm all the way through Thursday, so our abnormally dry conditions will only get worse. Silver lining is that at least conditions will be steady: highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sun, cooler 50s at night.

Drought Monitor
Drought Monitor(WHNS)

Friday will finally offer up a chance for rain with a new cold front that will be heading our way. As much as we need any rain we can get, Friday’s showers will likely prove to be more of a nuisance rather than a beneficial soaking rain. Rain or not, the cold front is expected to bring in a significantly cooler air mass for the weekend. Highs will dip to the mid 60s to low 70s, with widespread lows in the 40s likely. Get ready for some REAL Fall weather!

High Temperature Trend, Upstate
High Temperature Trend, Upstate(WHNS)

