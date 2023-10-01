South Carolina falls at Tennessee

South Carolina running back Mario Anderson (24) is upended by Tennessee defenders, including...
South Carolina running back Mario Anderson (24) is upended by Tennessee defenders, including linebacker Aaron Beasley (6), during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Milton threw for 231 yards and No. 21 Tennessee sacked Spencer Rattler six times in a 41-20 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night.

Jaylen Wright ran for 123 yards and a touchdown for the Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) in their first game against the Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2) since a meltdown last season that cost them a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Kamal Hadden returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown to give Tennessee a 24-10 lead at halftime.

Rattler threw for 164 yards and Mario Anderson ran for 101 yards, with a 75-yarder for a score. South Carolina was 2 of 14 on third-down conversions.

ODDS & ENDS

Tennessee’s Cooper Mays, generally regarded as one of the top centers in the SEC, saw his first action of the season. Midway through preseason camp, Mays underwent an unspecified medical procedure. At the time, he was expected to be ready for the start of the season. Five weeks later, he finally made his debut. … A special guest of the Vols was former quarterback Hendon Hooker. Now a rookie with the Detroit Lions, Hooker was able to visit because the Lions played Thursday night. It was the South Carolina game last year when Hooker suffered a torn ACL, which derailed his Heisman Trophy campaign. … Vols receiver Bru McCoy, a redshirt senior transfer from Southern California, was taken from the field on a stretcher after a right leg injury midway through the second quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Still smarting from a frustrating loss to Florida a couple of weeks ago, Tennessee is slowly climbing its way back up the ladder. The victory over the Gamecocks added a bit more credibility than the conquest of UTSA, but the Vols’ next couple of opponents — Texas A&M and Alabama — would be very impressive.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Hosts Florida on Oct. 14.

Tennessee: Hosts Texas A&M on Oct. 14.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner responding to crash in Spartanburg
3 dead, 1 injured following single-car crash near Chesnee
Chesnee High School game cancelled due to "terrible tragedy"
Chesnee High School football game postponed following ‘terrible tragedy’
Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin
Richland County deputy dies in on-duty car crash
South Carolina DSS announces changes to requirements for child care scholarships
Van L. Stewart, Jr.
Man arrested a month after deadly crash in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) jumps over Florida State defensive back Kevin Knowles II...
Clemson earns first ACC win, tops Syracuse 31-14
Fans storm the field at Williams-Brice Stadium last season when the Gamecocks beat No. 5...
Tennessee hoping for Volunteer vengeance against Gamecocks
South Carolina running back Mario Anderson (24) runs over Mississippi State linebacker Jett...
Rattler keeps hot hand, leads South Carolina over Mississippi State 37-30
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) jumps over Florida State defensive back Kevin Knowles II...
Travis helps No. 4 Florida State snap 7-game losing streak to Clemson with 31-24 overtime victory