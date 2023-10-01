Taco Bell shooting over change leaves 1 person seriously injured, CMPD confirms

The employee was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into a Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.
A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into a Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into a Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.

According to officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, it happened around 9:30 p.m. at the location along the 8800 block of Albemarle Road.

Police said that when they arrived, they found an employee had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses say that the man had ordered through the drive-thru and became angry when he believed he was given the wrong amount of change. He then allegedly went inside the Taco Bell, became aggressive, and then began to shoot before fleeing the scene.

The employee was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was later found at an area apartment complex and taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner responding to crash in Spartanburg
3 dead, 1 injured following single-car crash near Chesnee
Chesnee High School game cancelled due to "terrible tragedy"
Chesnee High School football game postponed following ‘terrible tragedy’
Chesnee High School students hold vigil
Chesnee High School students hold vigil
Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin
Richland County deputy dies in on-duty car crash
South Carolina DSS announces changes to requirements for child care scholarships

Latest News

The Anderson Fire Department said multiple apartments were damaged after a fire on Saturday...
Crews respond to apartment fire in Anderson
Tyler Brown shares a smile with a Clemson fan at a freshman football meet-and-greet before the...
Greenville’s Tyler Brown breaks out for Clemson football
train train crossing generic
Pedestrian injured after train crash, charged with trespassing
FILE: Generic fire photo
Crews respond to house fire in Asheville
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find runaway 13-year-old