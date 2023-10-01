VIDEO: Woman smashes UGA student performer’s keyboard, reaches into tip jar

Andrew Hsu performs for the public in Athens every Friday, sporting a piano keyboard, a harmonica and his voice. But one performance went off-key.
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A University of Georgia (UGA) student has gone viral after he posted a video to TikTok showing a woman harassing him during a street performance.

A video Hsu posted shows a woman smashing Hsu’s keys during his performance. Then she circles back later during Hsu’s last song of the day, “Piano Man” by Billy Joel, slamming his instrument a second time. The keyboard clatters to the ground, and the woman can be seen reaching into his tip jar.

Thankfully, bystanders booed the woman and her friends away and helped Hsu set his keyboard back up.

“It really restores my faith in humanity,” Hsu said in the video.

Since posting the video, Hsu’s story has appeared on many large media outlets, like TMZ and the New York Post. Famed singer Charlie Puth even reached out to Hsu to encourage him after the incident.

“Just continue to be inspired friend...I will be watching :)” Puth wrote.

