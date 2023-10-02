3 arrested few weeks after multiple items stolen from Fountain Inn home

During the investigation, deputies also found items stolen out of Greenville and Spartanburg Counties
Joseph Edward Kinsel, Shyann Nicole Luster and Chase Edward Zucchi(left to right)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested a few weeks after several items were stolen from a home in Fountain Inn.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Highway 418 on September 18 in reference to a burglary.

Deputies said the victim woke up, and realized several items had been stolen from her home and property, including iPads and a tractor.

Deputies were able to track down the stolen iPads to an address on Golf Lane in Fountain Inn.

Once on scene, deputies found a stolen vehicle with an iPad that was seen inside. They later obtained a search warrant and recovered three iPads that was stolen from the home on Highway 418.

They also found the stolen tractor at a separate location, along with various other items.

Deputies charged Chase Edward Zucchi, Shyann Nicole Luster and Joseph Edward Kinsel with the following:

  • First-degree burglary
  • Petit larceny ($2000 or less)
  • Larceny/breaking into motor vehicle
  • Grand larceny ($10,000 or more)
  • Criminal conspiracy

Zucchi was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies also found a tow truck that had been stolen out of Spartanburg County, that had been in possession of Kinsel.

According to officials, multiple items were also found on Meadowland Drive that had been stolen out of Greenville County, including a golf cart, dirt bikes and various tools. This incident is associated with Kinsel.

Kinsel had additional charges, including possession of stolen property and two existing bench warrants for resisting arrest and threatening life of public official. He was located in Oregon and arrested on Saturday, September 30.

More charges for the individuals are pending.

