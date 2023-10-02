Anderson Co. courthouse activities moved due to safety inspections

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Starting on Monday, activities at the Anderson County courthouse will be moved to a new location due to safety inspections.

The county said a company that recently serviced two elevators inside of the courthouse found some issues with parts that prevent the elevator cars from free falling.

According to the county, the issue could take up to four months to resolve.

While this is being done, all court activities except for magistrate court will be moved.

These locations include the historic courthouse, the Ronnie Townsend building on North Main, the Civic Center, the county building on Pearman Dairy Road and other potential sites.

