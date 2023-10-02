Buncombe Co. man pleads guilty to murder after body found in Swannanoa River

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a deadly 2021 shooting.

Officials said Roy Forbes pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder. He was sentenced to 254 to 317 months in prison.

Officers from the Asheville Police Department said they began investigating this case in October 2021 after the victim, 40-year-old Benjamin Hoffman II, was found shot to death in the Swannanoa River.

According to officers, Forbes allegedly fled to Louisiana following the shooting, where he was eventually taken into custody for unrelated charges. Forbes was charged with Hoffman’s death in December 2021 and later extradited to Buncombe County.

