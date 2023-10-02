Deputies: Skeletal remains found in Laurens County

JOANNA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation after skeletal remains were found in Joanna on Sunday.

According to deputies, the remains were found by a property owner at an address.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office, Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Foothills Search and Rescue, and SLED processed the scene and collected evidence.

At this time, this investigation is preliminary and ongoing.

We’ll update this story once we know more.

