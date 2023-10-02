Discolored water reported in Spartanburg County due to seasonal upset

The Startex-Jackson-Wellford-Duncan Water District (SJWD) is working to fix a water source after discolored water was reported on Sunday.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
According to the water district, their primary raw water source has experienced a seasonal upset. Due to the upset, water might appear brown.

“Discolored water is the result of an accumulation of iron and manganese in the source water,” said SJWD. “This accumulation is caused by drought or other seasonal patterns.”

The company said although the water is discolored, it meets all DHEC regulations and is safe for consumption. No boiling is required.

SJWD said it will be providing more information on Monday including an updated timeline, guidance and information regarding appliances, laundry, etc.

