Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake near the North Carolina and Tennessee border Sunday afternoon.

According the USGS, the quake hit 10.2 miles west southwest of Bryson City, North Carolina at 12:52 p.m. This was also 32.5 miles south of Sevierville, Tennessee.

Officials said the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.0 and a depth of zero kilometers.

MORE NEWS: Vehicle fire causing traffic to build up in Greenville County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.