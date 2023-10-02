Former Gamecock Aliyah Boston named 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Officials said the vote was unanimous
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, right, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert...
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, right, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert after the Indiana Fever selected her first overall at the WNBA basketball draft Monday, April 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (FOX Carolina) - The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has named former Gamecocks basketball player Aliyah Boston the 2023 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year in unanimous vote.

WNBA officials said the Indiana Fever’s player received 60 votes form a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Boston leads the 2023 WNBA All-Rookie Team and is joined by Seattle Storm guard-forward Jordan Horston, Minnesota Lynx forwards Dorka Juhasz and Diamond Miller and Washington Mystics guard Li Meng.

Officials said Boston led all the WNBA rookies in points, rebounds, steals, blocks and minutes per game. She averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.32 steals and 1.25 blocked shots in 31.2 minutes in 40 games this season.

She also shot a WNBA-high 57.8 percent from the field, becoming the first rookie to lead the league in that category in a season, according to officials.

Boston also became the first rookie in league history to have at least 550 total points and 325 total rebounds in a season, officials said.

Boston is the second Indiana Fever player to win the award, joining Tamika Catchings who won in 2002.

She received a $5,150 and a trophy to commemorate the achievement.

