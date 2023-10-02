Greenville Co. deputies investigating shooting in Piedmont

(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting after a person was reportedly shot.

Officials say they were called to a shooting at Lakeside Park on Piedmont Hwy just before 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say there is a possible unknown suspect seen leaving the scene in a dark sedan and heading in an unknown direction.

If you know anything related to this incident, you’re asked to contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

