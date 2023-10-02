Greenville County patrol SUV gets pink accents for breast cancer awareness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a patrol vehicle with pink decal accent for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Awareness for breast cancer, which 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with during their lifetime, is highlighted by agencies across the country for the month of October.

The sheriff’s office said the disease has touched the lives of their deputies and staff.

“We stand in solidarity with those who have been affected by this disease and celebrate the courage of survivors in our community,” the department wrote.

For October, a black Chevy Tahoe belonging to the sheriff’s office was outfitted with pink ribbons and a Breast Cancer Awareness message.

