Greenville County patrol SUV gets pink accents for breast cancer awareness

Greenville County Sheriff's Office Unveils Pink Accented Patrol Vehicle for Breast Cancer...
Greenville County Sheriff's Office Unveils Pink Accented Patrol Vehicle for Breast Cancer Awareness Month(Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a patrol vehicle with pink decal accent for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Awareness for breast cancer, which 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with during their lifetime, is highlighted by agencies across the country for the month of October.

The sheriff’s office said the disease has touched the lives of their deputies and staff.

“We stand in solidarity with those who have been affected by this disease and celebrate the courage of survivors in our community,” the department wrote.

For October, a black Chevy Tahoe belonging to the sheriff’s office was outfitted with pink ribbons and a Breast Cancer Awareness message.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Chesnee Strong" stickers on high school football players' helmets after tragedy.
Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Chesnee High School game cancelled due to "terrible tragedy"
Chesnee High School football game postponed following ‘terrible tragedy’
Coroner responding to crash in Spartanburg
3 dead, 1 injured following single-car crash near Chesnee

Latest News

Discolored water concerns
Discolored water concerns in Spartanburg Co.
Zachary Stewart
Suspect charged following reported road rage shooting in Buncombe Co.
A woman was caught on camera disrupting a UGA student's street performance.
VIDEO: Woman smashes UGA student performer’s keyboard, reaches into tip jar
Chesnee High School hosts rescheduled football game following tragedy
Chesnee High School hosts rescheduled football game following tragedy